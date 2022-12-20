ADVERTISMENT
Tourism

Arunachal: kayaking expedition at Yembung River to promote tourism

The kayaking team was joined by renown river guide from Upper Siang Anand Tekseng and Ogur Litin.

December 20, 2022
ITANAGAR- A three-member kayaking expedition team at Yembung River (Kebang Village) in Siang District was flagged off by Kebang block ZPM Topi Jerang on Sunday.

The day long kayaking expedition, led by renown mountaineer and kayaker Kishon Tekseng was organised by travel agency Ane Siang Tours and Expeditions  in order to promote and create awareness on water sports in the area.

While lauding the kayaking team and the organizers, Jerang asked the youths to take advantage from the program and engage themself in water sports activities for sustainable livelihood. She also assured to organize such more programs for the youths in coming days.

Tekseng while briefing the participants during the short training said the area has vast scope for adventure sports activities like rafting, kayaking, bird watching and trekking where the youths can generate sustainable income themselves.

