Arunachal: FAM tour to the “Buddhist Circuit” under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”

ITANAGAR- Under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, an initiative, the Tourism department of Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh organized a FAM tour for tourism stake holders (Tour Operators, Home stay operators, travel guides, travel writers etc) particularly representing far flung regions of the state.

Six stakeholders each were selected from Anjaw, Upper Subansiri, Shi Yomi, Upper Siang and Tawang for the tour to the “Buddhist Circuit” covering Kushinahar, Lumbini, Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Varanasi, Nalanda for a 10-day programme from 5th March 2024.

“Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” was launched by the Prime Minister on 31st December 2015 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The program, aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different States and UTs in India, with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding amongst them and most importantly for networking opportunities for the stakeholders in our state.