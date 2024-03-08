ADVERTISMENT
Tourism

Arunachal: FAM tour to the ‘Buddhist Circuit’ under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

Six stakeholders each were selected from Anjaw, Upper Subansiri, Shi Yomi, Upper Siang and Tawang for the tour to the “Buddhist Circuit”...........

Last Updated: March 8, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: FAM tour to the “Buddhist Circuit” under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”

ITANAGAR-  Under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, an initiative, the Tourism department of Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh organized a FAM tour for tourism stake holders (Tour Operators, Home stay operators, travel guides, travel writers etc) particularly representing far flung regions of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six stakeholders each were selected from Anjaw, Upper Subansiri, Shi Yomi, Upper Siang and Tawang for the tour to the “Buddhist Circuit” covering Kushinahar, Lumbini, Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Varanasi, Nalanda for a 10-day programme from 5th March 2024.

Arunachal: FAM tour to the “Buddhist Circuit” under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”

“Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” was launched by the  Prime Minister on 31st December 2015 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Related Articles

Arunachal: FAM tour to the “Buddhist Circuit” under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”

The program, aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different States and UTs in India, with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding amongst them and most importantly for networking opportunities for the stakeholders in our state.

Tags
Last Updated: March 8, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

Arunachal: Apatani's Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Arunachal Pradesh's ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

Arunachal Pradesh’s ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

Arunachal: The untold stories of Siang River

Arunachal: The untold stories of Siang River

Tourism Can Change the future of Arunachal Pradesh: Chowna Mein

Tourism Can Change the future of Arunachal Pradesh: Chowna Mein

Arunachal: Tourism stakeholders Visit North Bengal and Sikkim

Arunachal: Tourism stakeholders Visit North Bengal and Sikkim

Arunachal: Centre approves two new tourist circuits

Arunachal: Centre approves two new tourist circuits

A Case For Inclusion Of Longding In ‘Tourist Circuit’

A Case For Inclusion Of Longding In ‘Tourist Circuit’

World Tourism Day 2021: 5 Unique Destinations to Explore in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Mechukha has the scope to be developed into a model ecotourist town- Chowna Mein

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button