Arunachal Tourism in ITB Berlin

ITANAGAR- A team of officials and local tour operators from Arunachal Pradesh, led by Nakap Nalo, Minister Tourism, Civil Aviation, and Laisam Simai, Advisor Tourism cum MLA, participated in the annual ITB BERLIN ( Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin ) from March 7th to 9th, 2023.

The ITB Berlin is the largest tourist trade expo in the world, held annually at the Messe Berlin in March. There are hotels, tourism boards, tour operators, system suppliers, airlines, and vehicle rental firms represented at the trade show.

The primary purpose of participation at the ITB Berlin is to sell and promote the state’s diverse tourism experiences and products to international travellers and tourism industry stakeholders. Numerous travellers and adventure enthusiasts inquired about the state’s tribal culture, wildlife and fauna, and entry requirements.

Under the supervision of the Ministry of Tourism, the Government of India, the Arunachal Tourism participated in the event to display the state’s tourism products in the incredible India pavilion. ITB Berlin provides a venue for the whole global travel industry to network, negotiate, and investigate opportunities in the tourist sector.

The department of tourism anticipates a rise in the number of foreign tourists in the coming days due to the growing interest of international travellers in Arunachal Pradesh and the high number of inquiries received at the Arunachal Tourism Booth.