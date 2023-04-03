Arunachal: The Vibrant Village ‘Zemithang’ at a Glance

Story Highlights Kenzamani in Zemithang is the place from where His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama Gyalwa Tenzin Gyatso entered India on 31st march 1959 leaving behind his country.

ADVERTISEMENT

ZEMITHANG- Zemithang in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh is one of the last administrative headquarters of India towards Indo-Tibet border. The area is tradionally known as Pangchen which means the people living in this area have taken vow not to commit the ten major sins as per buddhas teachings and the people are called as Pangchenpa’s. Historically the six cluster of villages known as Pangchhen Ding gro formed the Pangchhen Tso.

It is believed that the first queen of monpa King Kalawangpo was from Zemithang area, her name was Hachang, but it is told that queen Hachang was a demigoddess.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

The Gorzam stupa at Gorzam village is one of the oldest monument which dates back to 12th century AD. This stupa was constructed by one Sangey Drathar of Kharman village. An evil spirit (Sada Dugpachen) had been creating nuisance to the public using Gorzam an stone bridge over Nyamjang river, so to subdue that evil spirit Sangey Drathar constructed stupa over that stone bridge.

The Lumpo/Lhunpo village in Zemithang circle is an example of tobacco free village. Nawang Chotta the Gaon burah of this village for last 35 years, proudly informs that he and his villagers are following the instructions given to them by their forefathers and religious gurus by not using any kind of tobacco product in their village. Tobacco is harmful for human as well as all sentient being that comes in contact with it, and its a sin for us to use this poison he added.

Kenzamani in Zemithang is the place from where His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama Gyalwa Tenzin Gyatso entered India on 31st march 1959 leaving behind his country.

The walking stick used by him on his long journey from Lhasa to kenzamani was planted here at Gorong Kukpa and has grown into a beautiful tree, now people visit this place to see this holy tree and take blessings from it.

Watch Video- Tawang’s History

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Baa-Chham, Shawa Chham, and unique Aji lhamo dance are some of the most beautiful dances performed by almost every village of Zemithang.

Besides all these, Zemithang valley has beautiful natural sceneries, the black necked cranes migrate to Brokyenthang village adding more color to its beauty.

Some of the historical figures who contributed in making of present Zemithang and Tawang were tantrik mahasiddhas Terton Jigme lingpa, Lama Teugyi Purgyen, Khenpo Choitsal Rabjor and Sangey Drathar etc.

Zemithang is now covered under vibrant village programme and with this, the district administration Tawang is geared up to facilitate tourists visiting Zemithang, the Indian army and other security forces are also extending Cooperation in making Zemithang vibrant.