Arunachal: World Tourism Day celebrated in Tawang

TAWANG- To commemorate World Tourism Day 2023 various programmes were organized by the Department of Tourism, Tawang at the premises of Giant Buddha Statue, Tawang based on the theme “Tourism and Green Investment”.

It highlights the need for more and better targeted investments for people, for planet and for prosperity. The said programme was attended by tourism stakeholders, Yuva Tourism Club members along with faculties of Tours & Travels and IT of Govt. Higher Secondary School, WASV cultural troupe, Wong and Tso Pema Self Help Groups and tourists as special guests from Gujarat, Goa, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Bodh Gaya (Bihar).

Tsering Dekey, District Tourism Officer, Tawang addressed the gathering and highlighted on the objective of organizing such programmes in the district to create awareness about the importance of sustainable development of tourism, formation of Yuva Tourism Club in the district and their involvement in various activities to promote tourism.

The programme included showcasing of rich cultural programmes from various cultural troupes, theipi competition (one of the traditional games and sports) among Yuva Tourism Club members, promotion of local products prepared by the Self Help Group, felicitation of tourists and sharing of their experiences in Tawang followed by prize and certificate distribution for all tourism stakeholder who had undergone 2(two) days training programme conducted by the Department of Tourism on Destination Management through Upskilling and Responsible Practices, Basic Bakery Training and Refresher course in Hotel and Restaurant Management.