Arunachal: Tawang receives its first snowfall of the year 2025

TAWANG- Heavy snowfall has been reported at Tawang and Sela Pass since last two days and the use of snow chains has been made mandatory for all commuters to avoid accidents.

Three tourists from Tripura, stranded for over eight hours near PT Tso Lake in Tawang district due to heavy snowfall, were rescued by the Indian Army on Tuesday night.

The three tourist left for PT Tso Lake in the morning but got stuck in the heavy snowfall, which covered the high-altitude region by the afternoon. When they tried to return, their motorbikes skidded on the ice and left them stranded in the extreme cold.

Watch Video

The road between Baisakhi and Tawang is fully covered in snow. Commuters are advised to exercise extreme caution while driving. To ensure safety, snow chains are mandatory for all vehicles traveling to Tawang. Drivers r requested to take necessary precautions.

The first snowfall in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, typically marks the beginning of the winter season, attracting numerous tourists.

Watch Video

Although it was expected much earlier, in the last week of December 2024 and the early weeks of January 2025, the snowfall had disappointed locals and tourists who were eagerly hoping for a glimpse of snow-capped mountains and sparkling white landscapes.

Watch Video

Finally, the long wait is over as snowfall embraces Tawang, covering the district in a beautiful sheet of white.

Safety Guidelines for Tourists:

Check Weather and Road Conditions: Before planning a trip, tourists are advised to check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions, especially for high-altitude areas like Bumla Pass, Shongtser Lake, PT Tso, and Sela Pass.

Before planning a trip, tourists are advised to check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions, especially for high-altitude areas like Bumla Pass, Shongtser Lake, PT Tso, and Sela Pass. Vehicle Preparation: Ensure your vehicle is equipped with non-skid tire chains to handle snow-covered roads. This precaution is crucial for safe travel in slippery conditions.

Ensure your vehicle is equipped with non-skid tire chains to handle snow-covered roads. This precaution is crucial for safe travel in slippery conditions. Health Precautions: Individuals prone to or diagnosed with high-altitude sickness should avoid visiting elevated areas where conditions could exacerbate health issues.

Individuals prone to or diagnosed with high-altitude sickness should avoid visiting elevated areas where conditions could exacerbate health issues. Emergency Preparedness: In case of emergencies, follow the instructions of local authorities, tour guides, or rescue teams.

In case of emergencies, follow the instructions of local authorities, tour guides, or rescue teams. Avoid Frozen Lakes: While the frozen lakes might seem like a scenic spot, they can be treacherous. Tourists are warned not to walk on the ice due to the risk of it breaking.

While the frozen lakes might seem like a scenic spot, they can be treacherous. Tourists are warned not to walk on the ice due to the risk of it breaking. Stay Informed: Regular updates from local authorities or through social media posts by officials or influential figures can provide real-time information on road status, weather changes, and safety advisories.

These guidelines are part of a broader effort to balance the allure of Tawang’s winter beauty with the safety of both tourists and locals. The administration often updates these guidelines based on current weather conditions, so it’s advisable to stay informed through official channels or local news.