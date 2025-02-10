Arunachal: Live screening of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ organized at Raj Bhavan

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan organized the live screening of the 8th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 10th February 2024. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addressed the students, teachers and guardians on examination to reduce exam stress and promote a positive approach to learning.

A large number of school students, teachers and guardians from various schools of the Itanagar Capital Region, including Private Schools participated in the programme.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), who is on an official tour to Uttar Pradesh in his message on the occasion said that ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is more than just a discussion, but it’s a celebration of learning, resilience, and the unwavering spirit of hard work. He said that examinations are not the ultimate destination, but a stepping stone in your journey of growth. They provide an opportunity to demonstrate your knowledge, discipline, and dedication. Instead of fearing them, embrace exams as challenges that will strengthen and refine you, he said.

The Governor, in his message, advised the students to have trust in themselves, be confident, stay focused and committed and nurture sound minds and bodies. He said that success is not just about working hard, it’s about working smart, staying positive, and believing in oneself.

The Governor urged the parents and teachers to encourage their wards, appreciate their efforts, and remind them that success is about learning and growth. He also exhorted the students to appear in their exams with courage and confidence. You are capable, you are prepared, and you will succeed, he said.

The Governor expressed sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh for his initiative and personal participation.

Secretary to the Governor Sharad Bhaskar Darade addressed the participants on the occasion. He said that the Prime Minister interacts with them before examination because he is concerned about them as they are the future of the nation.

The Secretary to Governor shared finer points of examination and advised them to give their best.

A High Tea was organized for the participants on behalf of the Governor.

The National Informatics Centre, Arunachal Pradesh and the technical team of the Information and Public Relations Department facilitated the live screening. Coordinated by the Directorate of School Education, Students and teachers from Itanagar Capital Region including Mallo Tarin Governor Higher Secondary School, PM Shri Govt. Higher Secondary School, Arunodaya, Govt. Secondary School, P-Sector, JNK Public School, Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, Nyokum Lapang and Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Chimpu attended the live screening of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Raj Bhavan.