Itanagar: JVYWA’s office inaugurated at Jollang

ITANAGAR: The office of the Jully Valley Youth Welfare Association (JVYWA) was officially inaugurated on Monday, at Jollang, Itanagar by the Chairperson, Jollang Gram Panchayat Tana Taha Tara along with the GPM’s of Jollang panchayat.

The program was attended by Chairman Jollang Land Management Byabang Moshi, Former GS Land management Committee Tassar Mohan and all the executive members of JVYWA .

The President of JVYWA Adv. RTT Gue emphasized on the objectives of Office building and said Free computer coaching will be provided to all the youths and students of Jollang panchayat and Library will also be attached along with the office so that the students and public can avail the benefits of the facilities .