Itanagar: Tage Taki appreciates NABARD’s role in development of rural infrastructure of the state

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, AH & Vety, DD & Fisheries, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Tage Taki visited NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office. Partho Saha, GM along with senior officers welcomed and felicitated the Minister.

Saha congratulated the Minister for successful launching of the Credit linked Schemes viz. Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana and Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and said that the Schemes would result in all round prosperity under the state leadership.

The Minister Tage Taki appreciated NABARD’s role in development of rural infrastructure of the state. He further said that the Fisheries Department was planning to establish hatcheries for cold water fisheries in Mechuka, Ziro, Anini, Tawang and Bomdila which will help in job creation and development of the region. Earlier 5000 fingerlings, especially of trout, was collected from Dirang, West Kameng district and introduced for culture farming in Palin.

He expressed his expectations for NABARD support for establishment of trout hatcheries in the state and for establishing nurseries on available Government land. He also sought NABARD support for establishing breeding farms for piggery and goatery. Under his leadership, the Agriculture Department planned to establish nurseries in the state with a corpus amount of ₹10 Crore.

GM, NABARD talked about the need to provide necessary boost for lending to the animal husbandry and fisheries sectors in the state by introducing schemes on the lines of the Atmanirbhar schemes which provided substantial subsidy to the beneficiaries. Saha also appreciated the demand for infrastructure development for the agriculture sector and said that the same can be supported under RIDF. He said that NABARD would welcome such proposals.

Saha also briefed the Minister about ongoing developmental projects in the state viz. Aquaculture training in Lohit district, training of orange growers in Lepa Rada district, tribal development project in Changlang district, etc. as well as other initiatives being envisaged in the state.