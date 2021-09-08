Arunachal:  IGTASMU Observed world physiotherapy day- 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO: Department of Physiotherapy, Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University celebrated 8th Sept 2021 as World Physiotherapy Day. On this occasion, IGTAMSU has conducted International webinar where several participants took part in celebration. The Department conducted National level of Painting competition for school children and speech competition for college students.

Additional Registrar of University Mr. Ramesh Chandra declared, Mr.Raphel L. Dika from Zozam as a winner and Pura Rella, from Itanagar as runner for painting competition where as Takhe Anga from Shilong as winner and Varsha Tamang from Itanagar as runner for speech completion.

The program was started with blessing of Founder Chancellor Prof.P.R.Trivedi and Chancellor Dr. Markhenday Rai. Mr. Prashant Roy, Registrar briefed about the current activities about IGTASMU and future plans for the developments of the university as a whole.

Dr. Tage sepi (PT), Assistant professor of Physiotherapy welcomed all the guest speakers and explained beautifully about the reason behind celebration of world physiotherapy day.

The guest speaker Dr. Shivam Anand from Medicon Pain clinic, Bihar beautifully described about the technical challenges for budding physiotherapist and said proper amicable solution to overcome the problem.

Another guest speaker Dr. Himanshu Mathur, Assistant Professor from JNU, Jaipur said about the current scenario of physiotherapist and current upcoming opportunities for physiotherapist.

Dr. Somsankar Mukherjee (PT), HOD of Physiotherapy has delivered as message from HOD desk.

The program was concluded with vote of thanks from Dr, Sandeep Bhalla HOD- Sports.

The program was coordinated by Mr. Santosh Yadav HOD(Commerce & Management), Dr. Joram Yasum (Clinical Instructor- Physiotherapy) and Mrs. Archana Singh (OSD-IGTAMSU).