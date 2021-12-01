Itanagar: NSS Unit if DNGC observes ‘WORLD AIDS DAy’

ITANAGAR- The NSS Unit of Dera Natung Government college, Itanagar today observed the worlds Aids Day in the college campus. A total of around 15 NSS Volunteers and 60 students including some NCC cadets of the college participated in the event. It was graced by our respected Principal Dr. M.Q Khan and J.P Nanda (HOD,Zoology Department) as the resource persons.

The event was started off with a welcome song presented by Mr. Tamang Tok( Games & Sports incharge,NSS unit DNGC). Which was then followed by a welcome speech addressed by our respected programme officer shri Botem Moyong.

J.P. Nanda then highlighted on AIDS/HIV and shared some key points of its preventive measures. M.Q Khan had also shared his enthusiasm and therefore encouraged the students to be involved more in spreading awareness in occasions of such sorts.

The event was then concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Mr. Amor Mingki(IPR secretary, NSS Unit DNGC) and later an essay writing competition was conducted.