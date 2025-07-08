Arunachal: ArSRLM Ziro Organizes ‘Udyami Panjikaran Mela’ to Empower Rural Entrepreneurs

ZIRO— In a significant initiative to promote self-employment and rural enterprise, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) successfully organized a ‘Udyami Panjikaran Mela’ at Abotani Hall, Hapoli, Ziro on July 10, aiming to register rural entrepreneurs.

The event aimed to register local entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Udyam Portal of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India.

The event was inaugurated by ADC Mrs Himani Meena, who applauded the growth of rural enterprises and the success of SHG movements like Kudumbashree (Kerala) and Looms of Ladakh.

She encouraged entrepreneurs to standardize their products, invest in branding, and leverage digital marketing platforms such as Amazon and Facebook to boost market access.

She also informed that two VDVKC-supported food processing units have been established in Hong-Hari and Ziro-I villages through ArSRLM.

Mrs Takhe Rinyo Nani, Superintendent of Tax & Excise and General Secretary of the Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ), praised the initiative and offered SHGs shelf space at the AWAZ Emporium to showcase and sell their local products.

The event saw over 85 enterprises registered on the spot, alongside awareness sessions, documentation support, and guidance for rural entrepreneurs.

The registration will help these businesses gain recognition, access to government schemes, credit, and market linkages, effectively bringing them into the formal economy.

The event was also addressed by Mrs Tasso Yallu (SDHO, Ziro) and Mrs Elizabeth Bui (Branch Manager, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank). Officers from Agriculture, Horticulture, Industries, and ArSRLM were present, along with hundreds of enthusiastic SHG members and budding entrepreneurs.