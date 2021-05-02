Arunachal: AAPSU expresses unhappiness regarding hostel vacation order by RGU

ITANAGAR- In an an emergency meeting held on Saturday, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) discuss the issue arising out of hostel vacation order served to the Students and the Research Scholars in Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh by the University administration.

Outrightly condemning the high-handedness by the RGU administration leading to a hostile atmosphere in the lone central university of the state, the Union expressed its serious resentment against the arbitrary nature and the tenor by which the hostel vacation order was previously issued to the students by the RGU administration, informed Tobom Dai, General Secretary, AAPSU.

While highlighting the seriousness of the second wave of the Covid19 pandemic across the country and the rising positive cases across the state, Tobom Dai urged all the students including the research scholars of Rajiv Gandhi University and other educational institutions across the state to strictly adhere to whatever SOPs issued by the union and the state governments from time to time.

The AAPSU makes a fervent appeal to the RGU administration for immediately recalling back its show-cause notice which was previously issued to Prem Taba, General Secretary of RGU-RSF (Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars Forum), Tobom informed.

“We are really pained to see the happenings inside the university campus. Any attempts to stifle genuine democratic voice of the students community in the Rajiv Gandhi University and other educational institutions in the state shall not be tolerated by the AAPSU, added Dai.

The Union reviewed its earlier demand made with the State Government for release of pending stipend/scholarship for the eligible students. It was resolved that a follow-up of the same shall be made with the concerned officials/ministers in the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the AAPSU shall continue to strongly press for immediate release of pending stipend as well as scholarship for the eligible students.