Statehood Day: cooking competition commemorating the International Year of Millet 2023

ITANAGAR- The Day 2 of State Hood Day celebration began with the cooking competition commemorating the International Year of Millet 2023 organised by District Administration Capital Itanagar at IG park Itanagar.

The event witnessed different delicacies being cooked live with millet as the main ingredient in a span of 1 hour each which was judged by a board of 3 judges.

Altogether, 20 participants participated in the event.

Miss Takam Diming and team, Miss Radhe Ampi and team and Miss Bath Yading and Likha Tara stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively and were awarded cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

There were 7 consolation prize winners including Luisa Ngomdir, Yapa Timba, Teri Yajo, Modang Happy, Nyater Siram, Likha Cherie and Rinjin Dream Philley who will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 5,000 each.

Shri Nabam Rebia MP, Shri Techi Kaso MLA and Shri Sachin Rana DC, ICC handed over the prizes to the winners in the presence of Dileep Sajnani Executive Director Donyi Polo Airport, Gurmeet Singh General Manager Donyi Polo Airport and a host of other dignitaries.

Apart from the exhibition stalls showcasing tradition and culture of the State, various Agri horti products and a gallery of braves an exhibition of 1962 Sino – India war, Mobile Cinema theatres showcasing iconic movies of the State and documentaries was a major attraction.

In the evening, the audience witnessed live performance by artists like Chorum Mugli, David Angu and the band, James Bijnoo Nabam, Tani Daughters crew, K4 kekho, Dobom Doji, Jelly Kayi and Nikom Riba. There was also a fashion show by designer Yana Ngoba Chakpu.