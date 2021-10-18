Itanagar: Meritorious students of DUI Community felicitated with Mallo Tarin academic excellence award-2021

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR – Today Dui Welfare Society celebrated its 7th Mallo Tarin Academic Excellence Award 2021 to facilitate Meritorious Students of DUI CLAN here at Todo Hotel, Itanagar on Sunday.

The President, DWS Gemi Tarak Dui while highlighting the objectives of the Felicitation Programme greeted welcome to all the participants, students, and parents and encouraged them to work together for Building an educated Society.

The General Secretary, Nangbia Sagnu Dui shared insight on Felicitation and told that till today DWS has facilitated about 129 students, and expected everyone to become successful and lead the Society.

The event was graced by Smti. Indra Mallo Tana, (Joint Secretary to the GoI) all the way from Mumbai, in honour of her Father Lt. Mallo Tarin (Dui) and shared words of encouragement and motivation to all the awardees.

During the programme, Dr Byabang Rana Dui, CMO, Heemamulti-speciality Hospital shared few words on the importance of education in our life and its values.

The toppers in each category were felicitated through Smti. Indra Mallo Tana, IAS with a scholarship and the receivers are: –

Class X toppers: Bar Yasi Dui – 1st, Bar Eli Dui – 2nd

Class XII Arts toppers: Byabang Dollo Dui – 1st, Nangbia Boni Dui – 2nd

Class XII Science toppers: Dohu Nanu Dui – 1st, Byabang Bharat Dui – 2nd

Excellence Awardee: Dolang Athu Dui – AP-JEE 40th Rank State.

The Org. Secretary Byabang Ganga Dui (Advocate) proposed the vote of thanks and congratulated all the awardees and the programme was ended with resounding success.