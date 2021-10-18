North East

Assam: RGU inks MoU with CSIR-NEIST to develop education, training & research in the region

October 18, 2021
GUWAHATI-  A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between The Assam Royal Global University and CSIR-Northeast Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat on 18th Oct 2021 at Jorhat.

The signatories of the memorandum were Dr. G Narahari Sastry, Director, CSIR-NEIST and Ms. Angira Mimani, Registrar, Royal Global University (RGU). Along with other officials of RGU and CSIR-NEIST, Prof. K.K Baruah, Dean, Royal School of Environment and Earth Sciences, RGU was also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

The MoU aims to have a common platform for Research & Innovation, Research scholars & Student Exchange Program, Summer & Winter Internship, Collaborative Projects, Joint Consultancy, Joint Training Programs, and other activities which would help develop education, training, and research in the region.

It needs to be mentioned that CSIR-NEIST is a constituent establishment of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi and has been engaged in multidisciplinary Research & Development work relevant to the country in general and Northeastern Region in particular.

The CSIR- NEIST was established in the year 1961 as one of the multidisciplinary laboratories of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) under its Chemical Science Group of laboratories. Its major thrust of R&D activities has been to develop indigenous technologies by utilizing the immense natural wealth of India.

