Arunachal: Himalayan University Promotes Environmental Awareness Through Tree Plantation Drive

ITANAGAR- In a significant step toward fostering environmental stewardship, the Department of Education, Himalayan University, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS), organized a Tree Plantation Programme on May 30, 2025.

The initiative was part of the department’s Value Added Course aimed at integrating sustainability into academic learning.

The programme commenced with a motivational welcome address by Dr. Aktar Ali, who emphasized the essential role of youth in addressing environmental challenges. He noted that such activities not only support ecological conservation but also enrich students’ academic and personal growth.

Also Read- CM Pema Khandu Urges Civil Servants to Champion Holistic Development of Arunachal

The event was officially inaugurated by Dr. Sahidul Alam, Head of the Department of Education, who commended the students’ active participation. He spoke on the importance of tree planting as a frontline action against climate change, land degradation, and biodiversity loss.

One of the highlights of the event was a unique interactive segment where each student brought a sapling of their choice and delivered a brief presentation. Students introduced their selected trees, explaining their ecological benefits and the personal reasons behind their choices—adding depth and emotion to the event.

Also Read- Severe Flooding Grips Arunachal Pradesh Amid Relentless Rainfall

Guided by faculty members and NSS volunteers, the students then planted the saplings in designated areas around the university campus. The event concluded with a collective pledge by all participants to care for the trees and champion environmental responsibility within their communities.

The plantation drive not only enhanced the green cover of the campus but also served as a practical learning platform, encouraging students to become eco-conscious citizens. The Department of Education and NSS have pledged to conduct more such initiatives in the future.