Arunachal: Severe Flooding Grips Arunachal Pradesh Amid Relentless Rainfall

ITANAGAR– Arunachal Pradesh is reeling under a severe flood crisis triggered by relentless rainfall over the past few days, causing widespread devastation across several regions. The overflow of the Sigin River has particularly wreaked havoc in Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district, submerging homes, roads, and public buildings.

Over 80 families have been directly affected, with authorities scrambling to provide relief and mitigate further damage. Land slide also reported at NH-13 between Raga to Daporijo.

The DC has issued a prohibitory order, urging residents of disaster-prone areas to remain alert and move to safer locations to save life and property. The DC directed all the departments. including the police, to be on standby and remain vigilant.

No casualties have been reported so far, but the situation remains critical as erosion threatens structures in low-lying areas. Residents have been evacuated to safer locations, and emergency response teams are actively monitoring the situation.

The heavy rainfall, attributed to a Low-Pressure System (LPS) drifting into Northeast India, has also impacted other parts of the state, including Changlang, where authorities have issued public advisories due to forecasts of extreme rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued heavy downpours, exacerbating the flood risk in vulnerable areas. The Brahmaputra River and its tributaries, already flowing above danger levels in neighboring Assam due to Arunachal’s rainfall, underscore the regional impact of the ongoing deluge.

Local authorities are on high alert, with relief operations underway to assist affected communities. The state government has urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories. The situation is being closely monitored as more rainfall is expected in the coming days, potentially worsening the crisis.

Weather Forecast for Arunachal Pradesh

The IMD has issued a Multi-Hazard Warning for Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places on May 30, 2025. This intense rainfall is expected to continue affecting the state, driven by a Low-Pressure System over Northeast India. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also anticipated in parts of Arunachal Pradesh today.

The IMD predicts a slight reduction in rainfall intensity, but heavy rainfall is still likely at isolated places. Thunderstorms and lightning may persist in some areas on May31 .

Meanwhile, the extended range forecast indicates that the above-normal rainfall is expected to continue over Arunachal Pradesh due to the onset of the Southwest Monsoon. The region is likely to experience intermittent heavy showers, with temperatures remaining near normal.