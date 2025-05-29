Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Launched in Tawang

TAWANG- In a determined move to foster sustainable agriculture and empower farmers with modern knowledge, the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) was launched in Tawang district on Thursday, May 29, by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang at Khartooth Village.

The campaign began with the flagging off of the Krishi Rath, a mobile awareness van that will tour villages across the district, bringing critical agricultural knowledge and information directly to the farming community.

Simultaneously, another Krishi Rath was flagged off from Jemeithang by I/C EAC Deewan Mara, marking the campaign’s multi-location outreach effort.

The 15-day nationwide campaign, scheduled from May 29 to June 12, focuses on enhancing farmer awareness about scientific farming practices, government schemes, integrated farming, and sustainable techniques. The initiative is backed by departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, Fisheries, and the National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY), Dirang, along with local Farmer Producer Companies, Panchayat members, and Gaon Burahs.

Speaking at the launch, DC Kanki Darang emphasized the role of organic farming in soil preservation and long-term sustainability. He further advocated for integrated farming systems, particularly pisciculture, as a means to diversify income sources and ensure livelihood resilience.

Scientists from KVK Tawang and NRC on Yak shared practical insights on region-specific technologies, crop selection, livestock care, and available government subsidies. The campaign also facilitated interactive sessions, enabling farmers to voice their challenges and seek tailored guidance from subject matter experts.

KVK Tawang has been appointed as the nodal agency to ensure efficient implementation of VKSA activities across Tawang district.

The VKSA campaign is envisioned to transform rural agriculture by encouraging innovation, sustainability, and increased access to resources for farmers in remote and high-altitude regions.