Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan Launched in Tezu to Empower Farmers with Knowledge and Innovation

TEZU- In a major push to promote sustainable agricultural growth, the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan (VKSA) was officially launched today at Indira Gandhi Government (IGG) College, Tezu, in Lohit district. The initiative, under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, seeks to transform Indian agriculture through technological adoption, scientific farming, and policy awareness.

The launch event was graced by Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo as Chief Guest, with Zilla Parishad Member Balong Tindiya as Guest of Honour. Officials from various agriculture and allied departments, scientists, and local farmers attended the program.

In his inaugural address, DC Damo emphasized the importance of combining traditional agricultural wisdom with modern scientific practices.

He urged farmers to adopt sustainable techniques, recognize the ecological role of wildlife, and contribute to preserving biodiversity, noting how pollinators and predators maintain agricultural balance. He also spoke of Lohit district’s potential in agriculture and pledged to strengthen market linkages for better farmer income.

District Agriculture Officer Kago Taya welcomed attendees and outlined VKSA’s objectives, reaffirming the campaign’s mission to enhance farmer knowledge and innovation across the country from May 29 to June 12.

During the technical sessions:

Dr. T. Angami (KVK Scientist) outlined six key VKSA goals, highlighted Soil Health Cards for better crop and fertilizer decisions, and gave a detailed presentation on protected vegetable cultivation using polyhouses and rain shelters.

DVO Naku Taloh introduced the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) and urged transparency in availing government schemes.

ADO S. Chaitom spoke on soil testing and SHC utilization.

HDO Osi Tayeng explained benefits under the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana.

Entomologist Ambrelum Gambre promoted millet farming and high-yielding varieties of rice and maize.

Block Mission Manager Hakar Takom shared insights into the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

Guest of Honour Balong Tindiya called on farmers to fully engage with VKSA and take advantage of the multiple schemes to boost productivity through smart agriculture.

As a key deliverable of the event, Soil Health Cards were distributed to farmers, encouraging data-driven decisions in crop selection and fertilizer use.

The campaign is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, ICAR, State Agriculture Departments, KVKs, and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). It aims to create a self-reliant agricultural ecosystem rooted in awareness, innovation, and community participation.