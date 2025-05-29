Arunachal: Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering Leads by Example in Cleanliness Drive

TAWANG – Demonstrating leadership through action, Hon’ble MLA of Tawang Constituency, Namgey Tsering, spearheaded a cleanliness drive today under the Clean Tawang Task Force (CTTF) initiative. The event unfolded at Nehru Market and New Market, two of the busiest commercial areas in Tawang, where the MLA personally joined in cleaning activities, sending a strong message on civic responsibility.

Tsering was accompanied by volunteers, CTTF members, shopkeepers, and local residents, all united under a shared mission to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and environmental care. The drive aimed not just at beautifying public spaces, but also instilling a culture of cleanliness and collective ownership of public areas.

In his address, MLA Namgey Tsering emphasized that cleanliness is a shared duty, not just the role of authorities. “A clean Tawang reflects the pride and discipline of its people. We all have a role to play in making our town a healthier, greener, and more beautiful place,” he said.

The initiative is part of a broader grassroots campaign to elevate environmental consciousness, encourage regular community-driven cleaning efforts, and align with the goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The drive drew widespread appreciation from local vendors, youth volunteers, and residents, who commended the MLA for his hands-on involvement and continued focus on community development. Many praised the symbolic value of the event, noting that leadership at the frontlines sets a motivating precedent for citizens.

By reinforcing the Clean Tawang Task Force’s objectives, this effort marks a meaningful step toward the long-term vision of a Clean and Green Tawang, inspiring others across the district to contribute to pollution-free, well-maintained urban spaces.