Arunachal: Namgey Tsering Leads Tawang-Bumla Rally Paying Tribute to Heroes

A motorcycle rally from Tawang War Memorial to Bumla Pass was organized to honor the martyrs of the 1962 Indo-China War, with special tribute to Subedar Joginder Singh, PVC.

Last Updated: 23/10/2025
TAWANG-   A motorcycle rally from Tawang War Memorial to Bumla Pass was organized on Thursday as a tribute to the martyrs of the 1962 Indo-China War. The event included a special homage to Param Yodha Subedar Joginder Singh, PVC, marking the first-ever tribute on his Shaheed Diwas.

The initiative was led by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, in collaboration with the District Administration, Tawang, and the Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army.

The rally was flagged off by DC Tawang Namgyal Angmo, and the Deputy Commander of Tawang Brigade. MLA Namgey Tsering personally rode a motorcycle along the 15,200-feet route to Bumla Pass and back. Earlier, he laid wreaths at the Tawang War Memorial and Subedar Joginder Singh’s memorial.

The convoy made a stop at Tongpen La, where participants paid homage at Subedar Joginder Singh’s memorial, accompanied by a Guard of Honour from the Bumla Battalion.

Addressing attendees, MLA Namgey Tsering said, “On behalf of the people of Tawang, I pay my deepest tribute to Subedar Joginder Singh and all brave soldiers who laid down their lives defending Tawang in 1962.”

He also commended the Tawang Brigade, paramilitary forces, and district security agencies for their dedicated service and urged youth to draw inspiration from the courage and patriotism of the 1962 heroes.

The rally involved 23 riders, including personnel from the Indian Army, ITBP, and officers from the District Administration and Police. The participants successfully traversed the challenging mountain route to Bumla Pass at 15,200 feet before returning to Tawang.

