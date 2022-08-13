Arunachal: Cultural Program organised as part AKAM at Raj Bhavan

ITANAGAR- As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration, a cultural programme by troupes from different parts of the country and Band displays by Army Units were organised in the General Bipin Rawat Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th August 2022.

Cultural troupes from Manipur and Assam in the far east to Gujarat in the far west and Uttar Pradesh in the hinterland presented very colourful grand dances.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that cultural event reflected real integration of the country, viz, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. It also reflects the cultural richness of our nation, he said.

The Governor said that celebrating 75 years of Independence itself is a great vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We as a nation under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi are laying the foundation now for our goals, which we aim to achieve, when we celebrate the century of our Independence in 2047, he said.

The Governor, who is one of the few, who celebrated Independence Day in 1947, said that India’s freedom was earned with great struggle and sacrifice. Therefore, we should not be complacent with freedom only but strive forward to make our Nation strong, self-reliant and progressive, he said while urging the youth to join hands in nation building.

A document on ‘Loin Loom’ of Arunachal Pradesh, titled ‘Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was screened on the occasion.