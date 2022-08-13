Itanagar

Arunachal: Cultural Program organised as part AKAM at Raj Bhavan

August 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Cultural Program organised as part AKAM at Raj Bhavan

ITANAGAR- As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration, a cultural programme by troupes from different parts of the country and Band displays by Army Units were organised in the General Bipin Rawat Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th August 2022.

Cultural troupes from Manipur and Assam in the far east to Gujarat in the far west and Uttar Pradesh in the hinterland presented very colourful grand dances.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that cultural event reflected real integration of the country, viz, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. It also reflects the cultural richness of our nation, he said.

The Governor said that celebrating 75 years of Independence itself is a great vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We as a nation under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi are laying the foundation now for our goals, which we aim to achieve, when we celebrate the century of our Independence in 2047, he said.

Related Articles

The Governor, who is one of the few, who celebrated Independence Day in 1947, said that India’s freedom was earned with great struggle and sacrifice. Therefore, we should not be complacent with freedom only but strive forward to make our Nation strong, self-reliant and progressive, he said while urging the youth to join hands in nation building.

A document on ‘Loin Loom’ of Arunachal Pradesh, titled ‘Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was screened on the occasion.

Tags
August 13, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: Awareness program on Women Helpline-181 held at Ganga Village

Itanagar: Awareness program on Women Helpline-181 held at Ganga Village

July 30, 2022
Arunachal Govt signs a tripartite MoU with NITI Aayog and Reach to Teach Foundation for large-scale school education transformation

Arunachal Govt signs a tripartite MoU with NITI Aayog and Reach to Teach Foundation for large-scale school education transformation

July 30, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presented Citations to ITBP Officers

Arunachal: Governor presented Citations to ITBP Officers

July 28, 2022
Itanagar: Students of HIM International School achieve excellent results in the class X CBSE exam

Itanagar: Students of HIM International School achieve excellent results in the class X CBSE exam

July 27, 2022
Itanagar: Ms Tenzin calls on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Ms Tenzin calls on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

July 21, 2022
Arunachal: AAI conducts first test flight landing at Hollongi Greenfield Airport

Arunachal: AAI conducts first test flight landing at Hollongi Greenfield Airport

July 19, 2022
Itanagar: AP Queer Station conducts 3rd Queer Community Meet-up

Itanagar: AP Queer Station conducts 3rd Queer Community Meet-up

July 17, 2022
Arunachal: Order on BEEF kept in abeyance said official

Arunachal: Order on BEEF kept in abeyance said official

July 16, 2022
Arunachal: NABARD's Foundation Day celebrated

Arunachal: NABARD’s Foundation Day celebrated

July 12, 2022
Arunachal WHL-181 organsies door-to-door awareness campaign

Arunachal WHL-181 organsies door-to-door awareness campaign

July 12, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button