Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju join Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, join the Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally organised on Sunday as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

On the occasion Chief Minister Pema Khandu today called upon the youths of the state to visualize where they want to see Arunachal Pradesh when India celebrates 100 years of its Independence 25 years from now.

“Need to aim for Amrit Kal, when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence, and start working right now to achieve it,” he said to hundreds of youths, who had voluntarily joined the Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally from Naharlagun to Dera Natung Govt College complex, Itanagar, early this morning.

Appreciating young members of various rider clubs, who joined the rally organized by Itanagar Municipal Corporation in coordination with the capital administration, Khandu said it exemplified the patriotism already imbibed in the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“We Arunachalees are know for our die-hard patriotism. You all have just proved it,” he said while mentioning that he has seen more than 3-4 ‘Tirangas’ flying atop one single house in the capital.

Khandu informed that similar rallies are being organized across the state. “And it’s all over social media. You can see our youths have turned out in huge numbers,” he said.

Khandu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming up with the initiative to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence.

“This is the right time to remember, realize and recognize the sacrifices made by hundreds of our freedom fighters. Because of their sacrifices, we are today a free country,” he observed.

He informed that the state government has constituted a state level committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein to research and document Arunachal’s role and contribution in the freedom struggle.

“Arunachal Pradesh has its own share of freedom fighters. Sadly, most of them are lost in history,” Khandu said and disclosed that the committee in partnership with the Rajiv Gandhi University has so far listed 157 names of unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who played major roles in thwarting British advances into their respective territories.

The bike rally was also joined by Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, state BJP President and MLA BR Wahge, local legislator Techi Kaso, Mayor Tame Phassang, corporators, officials of the capital administration, police and personnel of ITBP and CRPF.