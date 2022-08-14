Arunachal

Arunachal: Spearhead Gunners of Indian Army organises artillery display at Pasighat

August 14, 2022
Arunachal: Spearhead Gunners of Indian Army organises artillery display at Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – As a part of celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and to commemorate the 75th Independence of India, the Indian Army planned various events in Arunachal Pradesh so as to develop bridging between civil population and arm forces and to let know about Indian Army to the youths of this frontier state.

Under the aegis of Spearhead Corps, the Spearhead Gunners organised an equipment display on the theme ‘Know Your Army’ at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. The aim of this event is to motivate the youths of Arunachal Pradesh to join Indian Armed Forces as their career option, to increase awareness of general masses about the artillery equipment’s held in the units of Indian Army and to inculcate the spirit of nationalism amongst the locals of Pasighat and nearby places.

Various  number of equipment’s were displayed in the event and many personnel from Civil Administration  also  showed their presence. Students from 10 different schools of Pasighat including NCC and NSS cadets and locals were benefitted from the event.

The event was organized by Spearhead Gunners in collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru College,  Pasighat wherein the NCC unit of the college led by Captain  Dr. K.K Mishra actively participated.

Earlier, Dr. Tasi Taloh, Principal, J N College Pasighat and Army Officials exchanged the mementos on the occasion.

