Itanagar: over 100 youth leaders, workers join BJP

Itanagar: Several youth leaders, workers and supporters from other political parties led by Tok Tabin Camdir today joined the ruling BJP in presence of several top leaders of the party at Capital BJP office.

More than one hundred of supporters and workers also joined BJP under the leadership of Tok Tabin Camdir in presence of State BJP General Secretary and MLA Zingmu Namchoom, City President Tarh Soping and others.

The prominent who joined the BJP are Tok Tabin Camdir of Leki village, Tana Tubin Tara, Tana Tado, Satam Akli, Takam Moses, Ngurang Tara, Tana Suny Tara and others.

