Arunachal: Youth beaten to death at a Rehab Center in Pasighat, 11 arrested

PASIGHAT- Pasighat Police on Monday arrested 11 people on charges of beating a youth to death in Serene Life Rehab Centre in Pasighat. Informed Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal Superintendent of Police, East Sian.

Addressing to media persons SP informed that “ an FIR was lodged at Pasighat Police Station by Mrs Mohimang Litin, alleging that her son, Olip Litin Mukherjee ( 21 years ) who was admitted to Serene Life Rehab in Gumin Nagar and was brought dead to the hospital. She claimed that the staff at the rehab center assaulted and beat her son to death” .

Acting swiftly, police started an investigation and apprehended 11 individually allegedly involved in the incident. It was also discovered that the rehab center was operating without proper permissions.

on the meantime a disturbing video also circulating on social media alleged that an inmate was beaten at Serene Life rehab centre. Police also seized DVRs, recorded the video from four CCTV cameras capturing the incident .

Meanwhile all 11 accused were arrested and the court granted a 5-day police custody. Medical examinations of 15 other injured inmates were also conducted.

Initial findings suggest that some inmates wanted to leave the center, leading to a violent altercation with the management. The physical punishment inflicted proved fatal for Olip Litin Mukherjee. Further investigation is ongoing to gather more evidence and statements from injured inmates and the accused.