Itanagar:  Tiger Mauls  Zoo keeper To Death In Itanagar Zoo

ITANAGAR: Palash Karmakar, a zoo keeper has been attacked and killed by a Royal Bengal tigress in Itanagar Zoo on Tuesday afternoon. Poulash Karmakar is a native of Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

35-year old Palash on Tuesday when entered Tiger’s enclosure for cleaning , Tigeress attacked him, a report said. Palash had gone inside to clean the water body.

The name of the tigress that mauled Karmakar is Chippi and she is about 8 years old.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the door of the Royal Bengal tiger’s cage was not closed after feeding allowing it to come out and pounce upon the 35-year-old Karmakar, killing him instantly.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Itanagar police station.