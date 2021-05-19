Itanagar

Itanagar: Tiger Mauls Zoo keeper To Death In Itanagar Zoo

May 19, 2021
ITANAGAR:   Palash Karmakar, a zoo keeper has been attacked and killed by a Royal Bengal tigress in Itanagar  Zoo on Tuesday afternoon. Poulash Karmakar is  a native of Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

35-year old  Palash on Tuesday when entered Tiger’s  enclosure for cleaning , Tigeress attacked him, a report said. Palash had gone inside to clean the water body.

The name of the tigress that mauled Karmakar is Chippi and she is about 8 years old.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the door of the Royal Bengal tiger’s cage was not closed after feeding allowing it to come out and pounce upon the 35-year-old Karmakar, killing him instantly.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Itanagar police station.

