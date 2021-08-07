Itanagar: Site for new Solid Waste Management Plant at Karsingsa finalised- IMC Mayor

ADVERTISEMENT

KARSINGSA- In compliance with the National Green Tribunal Act, a team of Itanagar Municipal Corporation(IMC) led by Mayor Tame Phassang today visited and finalized the site for the new Solid Waste Management Plant at Karsingsa.

The Mayor was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Biri Basang , Corporators of various Wards,Asst . Commissioner of IMC – Datum Gadi , Asst Engineer IMC- Nabam Soni, EE-IMC Tadar Tarang and land donor T Tadar along with other officials.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Tame Phassang informed that the visit is the second in the row as they have already surveyed the areas to see the feasibility for such an important project. Solid waste management is one of the major challenges of the IMC and so this time with officials, corporators and Engineers we have finalized the said location for the proposed Solid Waste Management Plant in compliance with the National Green Tribunal Act, stated Mayor.

He also assured that no haphazard dumping will be allowed in the proposed Solid Waste Management Plant, as it will be a modern scientific plant with technology where the solid waste will be recycled and reproduced in different useful items. The People nearby location need not worry about the destruction of the environment or any other harmful effects because the distance of the plant from public areas is as per the NGT guidelines. Moreover, the plant will not only cater support in solving the solid waste issues but it will generate employment for youths of the locality, asserted Phassang.

Further, Mayor also informed that a team of experts from New Delhi will soon visit the location and after that work for the constriction of the SWM plant will be started in full swing.

“Feasibility for the construction of SWM Plant is good ‘said Asst. Engineer-IMC Nabam Soni . The location, distance, gradient, and other requirements are corresponding with the guidelines of the NGT, we can finalize the site for the proposed project, added Soni. He also informed that the plant will cater to areas like Naharlagun, Nirjuli, Banderdewa, Karsingsa, even Doimukh and Yupia will be covered under the same plant. For Itanagar, there will be another SWM plant, stated Asst. Engineer.

Meanwhile, land Donor Tadar Tarang a local of Karsingsa assured to provide the land for the SWM plant and its approach road without any hindrances. He also appealed to the IMC to use the land for the public welfare.