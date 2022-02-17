ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates new office building of NEFA club

February 17, 2022
ITANAGAR-  Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday inaugurated the new office building complex (NEFA club) of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union here today. He was accompanied by Advisor to Minister power Balo Raja, MLA Ruksin Ninong Ering, and IMC Mayor Tame Phassang.

Mein said students are the future of the state and they should follow the footsteps of the previous student’s leaders who left behind a rich legacy for the student community.

He called upon them to refrain from substance abuse and shoulder responsibility and be a part of the development process of the state.

He lauded and congratulated the present AAPSU leaders for their contribution and efforts towards the betterment of the student’s community.

He called upon the youths to join hands in protecting the environment and wildlife.

Mein while sharing the history of the political transition of the state,  said he felt nostalgic while delivering the keynote address during the inaugural function of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Arunachal Pradesh at Ziro recently.

Balo Raja, Ninong Ering, Hawa Bagang also spoke on the occasion.

