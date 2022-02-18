ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor presides over the 8th Convocation of NERIST

February 18, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presides over the 8th Convocation of NERIST
ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presided over the 8th Convocation of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) at its campus in Nirjuli on 18th February 2022.

Congratulating and complimenting the students, who were awarded degrees, and gold medals, the Governor said that with their academic excellence, they have brought laurels for themselves, their family, teachers, institution and the State. He said that the society has enabled them to be qualified competent academic degree holders, now it is time that they pay back to the society.

Reminding the passing out students of their fundamental duties as enshrined in our Constitution, the Governor, who arranged the distribution of the copy of Fundamental Duties along with the Degrees, advised them to make sacrifices for higher good, that is for the society and the nation. He asked them to be honest to themselves, work hard and be focused in their life.

Addressing the continuing students, the Governor advised them to set their goals, work hard and take active part in games, sports and extracurricular activities. He exhorted them to be self-motivated and mission oriented.

In his address, the Governor called upon members of the faculty to promote the teaching-learning process within as also beyond the classroom schedules. He asked them to be a coach, friend, philosopher and guide for their students. He underscored that teachers must build up a study atmosphere in the campus.

The Governor said that NERIST is a very important technical institution of the North Eastern Region. The benchmark it attains must be a technical touchtone for the future progress of the region. Excellent administrative management, good teaching, quality education, hi-tech researches and concept papers must be hallmarks of NERIST, he said.

The Governor said that NERIST must promote four important issues, i.e. academic management, dedicated faculty, study environment amongst students and  its defined role in crisis. He advised the institute to concentrate on the local needs oriented study programmes, such as all weather roads, designing suitable drainage systems, earthquake resistance houses and buildings, technical expertise in arresting erosions especially on the slopes near roadsides, multi cropping methods, Zero Water Wastage Irrigation and Water harvesting.

The Governor, who is the President of NERIST Society emphasised on the vibrancy of the NERIST campus. He stressed on a complete academic atmosphere with hundred percent class attendances, timely cent percent admission, on time examination, on time result declaration, fearless campus environment, and maintaining the sanctity of the hostels by creating disciplined study atmosphere.

The Governor emphasised that the management of NERIST must maintain transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation, audit and mid course correction, when and where needed.

On the occasion, seventy-three meritorious students received gold medals in different disciplines. Ninety-seven candidates received PhD degrees, and 468 candidates were awarded M Tech, M Sc and MBA degrees. 649 students received their B Tech, BSc degrees, five students received diplomas and 512 students were given certificates in engineering trades for the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

