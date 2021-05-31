Itanagar: Felix, Natung, Tedir and Phassang jointly flag-off vehicles loaded with ration items to be distributed in ICR

ITANAGAR- Minister- Home Bamang Felix, Minister Sports- Mama Natung, and Mayor –IMC Tame Phassang jointly flagged -off the vehicles (23 vehicles) loaded with ration items to be distributed in different Wards of the Capital region.

Minister- Home Bamang Felix, Minister Sports &YA – Mama Natung, Minister-Education –Taba Tedir, Mayor –IMC Tame Phassang joined hands to provide free ration items to at least 6000 daily wage earners (stranded people ) of the capital region.

Addressing the gathering, on the occasion, Minister Sports & YA – Mama Natung informed that state government is also very much concerned about the daily wage earners/stranded people during this lockdown. No government or individual support lockdown, but it is the only option left for us to control the virus from spreading further’ stated Minister. He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration, health l department, IMC, and state government to fight this pandemic.

speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Bamang Felix stated ‘We are not only concerned toward the people and family who are losing their loved one from COVID -19 but also for those families who are totally dependent on daily wages. Besides existing government schemes like PMGKAY , AAY, BPL, this contribution is for those who are stranded and cannot avail the government schemes, i

While elaborating about the free ration distribution, Mayor-IMC Tame Phassang informed that, no government fund was being used in the Essential items. ‘Expressing concern over the lockdown in the state and capital since May 10 last, on May 27 last Chief Minister Pema Khandu has suggested contributing for the daily wage earners from own expenses.

Following his suggestion, Minister- Home Bamang Felix, Minister Sports- Mama Natung, Minister-Education –Taba Tedir including myself (Mayor) as well as other corporators and well-wishers contributed and collected essential items.

Mayor also informed that at least 6000 people will be provided 10kg rice including other basic commodities in different wards of the IMC jurisdiction. Further, he appealed to all the people to follow all the SOPs to break the chain and to make the capital region Unlock.

Among others, Commissioner-IMC C Chuku,DC ICR-Talo Potom, DF&CSO- Amit Bengia SDPO- Naralgun- D Gumja , CO- Banderdewa, Corporators and other official attended the event.