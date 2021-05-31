Arunachal: Pasighat market parking fee issue: PMC decides to declare non-designated parking lots as ‘No Parking Zone

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a meeting held on 24th May 2021 last at the conference hall of Pasighat Municipal Council in connection with objection raised by Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing for parking fees/charge collection from non-designated areas from Pasighat market area, the Pasighat municipal council decided to declare non-designated parking areas as ‘No parking zone’ so that citizen could park only in the designated parking lots where parking fees are to be collected for revenue generation.

This decision was passed and adopted in the meeting chaired by Okiam Moyong Borang, Chief Councilor, Pasighat Municipal Council which was also attended by councilors and office bearers of PMC, elected PRI leaders from Bogong-I & II, members of CBOs like Bogong Banggo Kebang, its youth wing BBYK etc besides representatives from Pasighat Market Association.

While acceding to the point put forward by the ABKYW for exemption of parking fees from non-designated areas, the house agreed on levying of Rs. 20/- per day for 4-wheelers & Rs 10/- for 2 wheelers for whole day in the interest of the public. The rest of the parking space under market square (non-designated parking lots) shall come under ‘No Parking Zone’ against which violators will be charged fine.

As per PMC, the parking as a subject of its source of revenue generation which has been duly designated to the Urban Local Bodies of Arunachal Pradesh by the state government under the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act 200, PMC holds the right to frame and regulate levy of user charge on parking.

The house also upheld the decision adopted in the previous meeting of 10th May 2021 held under the Chairmanship of ADC (HQ). It was also decided that M/s ZM Enterprises shall conduct training and sanitization programmes for parking attendants regularly in order to acquaint them with the nuances of orderly parking.

Meanwhile, BBYK President, Tagon Tasung informed that, with his youth wing team, both President and General Secretary of Bogong Banggo Kebang including ZPMs of both Bogong-I & II suggested the PMC to continue the parking fee collection as it is their source of revenue for beautification of the township.

Supporting the collection of parking charges and declaring the non-designated parking lots as ‘No parking zone’, the All Bogong Students’ Union (ABSU) has also appealed to everyone to park their vehicles inside the designated parking spaces. The union also appealed to the PMC to develop more parking areas at the market areas like Kampo Bakery, Orin market and Sangrila restaurant etc for the convenience of the public.