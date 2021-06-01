Centre cancels CBSE Class 12 exams, decision taken in interest of students, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI- Class 12 exams for the Central Board of Secondary Education have been cancelled, on Tuesday evening after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an important meeting. The CBSE exam for class 10 had already been cancelled.

The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

The decision comes close on the heels of a petition filed before the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Class XII Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.