Engineers Are the Backbone of State’s Growth: Arunachal Governor

ITANAGAR- In a strong endorsement of ethical governance and technological advancement in public infrastructure, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), inaugurated a two-day Capacity Building Training Programme for engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Itanagar on Wednesday.

Calling engineers the “backbone of the state’s developmental story,” the Governor emphasized the critical role they play in translating government policies into tangible, impactful infrastructure.

“Engineers are the ones who turn ideas into roads, schools, hospitals, and bridges that serve our people. Their work is the face of the state’s development,” said the Governor in his keynote address.

Governor Parnaik urged engineers to uphold the highest standards of integrity, technical competence, and accountability, stating that every project must reflect trust, transparency, and public value. He cautioned against compromising on quality and urged engineers to treat public funds with the same care as personal wealth.

Highlighting recent legislative reforms, including the ‘Zero Tolerance for Leakage and Corruption’ resolution, the Governor called for a crackdown on sub-letting practices that undermine project quality and accountability. “Projects must be executed by those qualified and committed—not by intermediaries,” he stressed.

The Governor outlined the need for digital transformation in public works, advocating the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), GIS mapping, and smart monitoring systems to enhance efficiency, precision, and public trust.

“AI can optimize resource use; GIS enables spatial accuracy; and smart tools ensure timely delivery and accountability,” he noted.

He urged engineers to stay updated with green technologies, climate-resilient infrastructure, and software-based project planning.

The programme, jointly organized by the PWD Vigilance and Training Wing and the Indian Building Congress, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, features expert lectures, case studies, and interactive sessions. It aims to equip engineers with cutting-edge practices in project planning, sustainable construction, and ethical governance.

Principal Secretary, PWD Shri Kaling Tayeng, Chairman of IBC Arunachal Centre Dr. Toli Basar, Chief Engineer (Vigilance & Training) Er. Rimmar Taso, and Executive Engineer Er. Nabam Takar shared insights on the evolving needs of the infrastructure sector.

The Governor concluded by commending the initiative as an investment in the State’s future, saying it will build a cadre of engineers who are technically sound, ethically upright, and future-ready.