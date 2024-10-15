Arunachal: 14 of 25 Arunachal Pradesh districts set for malaria-free certification

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) state programme officer Dr KT Mulung said on Tuesday.

ITANAGAR–  As many as 14 of the 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh are now eligible for malaria-free certification, National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) state programme officer Dr KT Mulung said on Tuesday.

Mulung was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day state review meeting on vector-borne diseases organised by NCVBDC at Naharlagun on 15th October  and will continued untill 17th October.

He emphasized that 14 out of 25 districts in Arunachal Pradesh are now eligible for Malaria-free certification, marking a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to eliminate the disease.

Additional Senior Regional Director of the Regional Offices of Health and Family Welfare, Shillong and Guwahati, Dr Juliana Lyngwa praised the remarkable reduction in malaria cases in the state. Lyngwa attributed the achievement to the dedication of health officials and field staff.

Dr. Amping Perme, Director of Family Welfare, echoed the sentiments of the participants, recognizing the hard work and continuous efforts of all staff involved in vector-borne disease control. She reiterated the department’s commitment to achieving a Malaria-free Arunachal Pradesh in the near future.

Marge Sora,  (MD NHM),  addressed the attendees, assuring them that he would oversee the proper district fund allocation for vector-borne disease control programs. He urged the vector-borne staff to continue their hard work to achieve malaria elimination in the state.

The meeting, which will conclude on 17 October, will review the strategies and develop actionable plans to accelerate the progress towards a malaria-free Arunachal Pradesh.

