Arunachal: Chowna Mein Announces Rs 7 Crore Boost for Donyi-Polo Mission School in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- In a significant move toward inclusive and empowered education, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced an increase in financial assistance to the Donyi-Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired in Itanagar.

Speaking at the ‘Let’s Speak Arunachal’ workshop—held on the theme ‘Empowering Youth Voices and Building Pathways’—the Deputy CM pledged to increase the school’s annual grant-in-aid from ₹1.4 Crore to ₹2 Crore.

In addition, he committed to a ₹5 Crore Corpus Fund to support the school’s long-term sustainability, to be included in the next State Annual Budget.

Established in 1990 by former CM Gegong Apang, the school has served as a beacon of hope, providing free education, therapy, and skill development to children with hearing, visual, and intellectual disabilities. Deputy CM Mein paid tribute to Apang’s visionary leadership in founding such an institution, emphasizing that the Government remains committed to continuing this legacy of support.

He also recognized the vocational creativity of the students, directing his office to procure paper bags crafted by them from recycled materials, thereby encouraging eco-friendly entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Mein stressed the importance of communication skills and leadership for differently-abled youth, saying that platforms like ‘Let’s Speak Arunachal’ play a vital role in building confidence and expression among the State’s future leaders. He appreciated Porsum Ori and Tana Jiri, the organizers of the initiative, for their efforts in conducting public speaking workshops across the State.

The event was attended by senior officials including Abu Tayeng, Secretary (Sports & Youth Affairs and SJTA); Ramesh Linggi, Director of Youth Affairs; Principal Aravinda Dey, faculty members, parents, and students.