ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Announces Rs 7 Crore Boost for Donyi-Polo Mission School in Itanagar

Strengthening Inclusive Education, Empowering Youth with Disabilities.

Last Updated: 01/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Chowna Mein Announces Rs 7 Crore Boost for Donyi-Polo Mission School in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- In a significant move toward inclusive and empowered education, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced an increase in financial assistance to the Donyi-Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired in Itanagar.

Speaking at the ‘Let’s Speak Arunachal’ workshop—held on the theme ‘Empowering Youth Voices and Building Pathways’—the Deputy CM pledged to increase the school’s annual grant-in-aid from ₹1.4 Crore to ₹2 Crore.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

In addition, he committed to a ₹5 Crore Corpus Fund to support the school’s long-term sustainability, to be included in the next State Annual Budget.

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Announces Rs 7 Crore Boost for Donyi-Polo Mission School in Itanagar

Established in 1990 by former CM Gegong Apang, the school has served as a beacon of hope, providing free education, therapy, and skill development to children with hearing, visual, and intellectual disabilities. Deputy CM Mein paid tribute to Apang’s visionary leadership in founding such an institution, emphasizing that the Government remains committed to continuing this legacy of support.

Also Read- Anjaw District Holds SMC Chairpersons’ Meet to Boost Education

He also recognized the vocational creativity of the students, directing his office to procure paper bags crafted by them from recycled materials, thereby encouraging eco-friendly entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Announces Rs 7 Crore Boost for Donyi-Polo Mission School in Itanagar

Mein stressed the importance of communication skills and leadership for differently-abled youth, saying that platforms like ‘Let’s Speak Arunachal’ play a vital role in building confidence and expression among the State’s future leaders. He appreciated Porsum Ori and Tana Jiri, the organizers of the initiative, for their efforts in conducting public speaking workshops across the State.

Also Read- 16 ILP Violators Detained in Naharlagun During Week-Long Enforcement Drive by ICR Police

The event was attended by senior officials including Abu Tayeng, Secretary (Sports & Youth Affairs and SJTA); Ramesh Linggi, Director of Youth Affairs; Principal Aravinda Dey, faculty members, parents, and students.

Tags
Last Updated: 01/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor Joins Special Film Screening with Children from Oju Mission

Arunachal: Governor Joins Special Film Screening with Children from Oju Mission

Arunachal: PIB Itanagar Hosts ‘Vartalap’ on Role of Media in Tackling Misinformation and Disinformation

Arunachal: PIB Itanagar Hosts ‘Vartalap’ on Role of Media in Tackling Misinformation and Disinformation

Arunachal: Lakhpati Didis in Spotlight as Governor Celebrates Women’s Economic Leadership

Arunachal: Lakhpati Didis in Spotlight as Governor Celebrates Women’s Economic Leadership

Arunachal: YMCR Honors Student Interns for Environmental Internship at Science Centre, Itanagar

Arunachal: YMCR Honors Student Interns for Environmental Internship at Science Centre, Itanagar

Arunachal Governor & Eastern Air Command Chief Discusses Security and Youth Engagement

Arunachal Governor & Eastern Air Command Chief Discusses Security and Youth Engagement

Arunachal: DNGC Students Lead Door-to-Door Campaign for Waste Segregation in Itanagar

Arunachal: DNGC Students Lead Door-to-Door Campaign for Waste Segregation in Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor Leads 125th Birth Anniversary Celebration of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor Leads 125th Birth Anniversary Celebration of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor Urges Cooperative Movement to Embrace People-Centric, Self-Reliant Model

Arunachal: Governor Urges Cooperative Movement to Embrace People-Centric, Self-Reliant Model

Himalaya Suraksha Manch Applauds Dalai Lama's Reaffirmation on Reincarnation Authority; Condemns Chinese Interference

Himalaya Suraksha Manch Applauds Dalai Lama’s Reaffirmation on Reincarnation Authority; Condemns Chinese Interference

Arunachal: Governor Inaugurates Golden Jubilee of Arunachal Legislative Assembly, Calls for Inclusive and Visionary Legislation

Arunachal: Governor Inaugurates Golden Jubilee of Arunachal Legislative Assembly, Calls for Inclusive and Visionary Legislation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button