Itanagar: National Mathematics Day celebrated at DNGC

ITANAGAR- Dera Natung Govt. College Itanagar in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology, Department of Science and Technology Govt. of AP observed National Mathematics Day Celebration at DNGC, Itanagar on 22nd December 2022 from 10 am onwards at Conference Hall to commemorate 135th Birth Anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan, a man who knew infinity. The programme was organized in two sessions viz. inaugural session and technical session.

While delivering welcome address during inaugural session, Dr. M. Q. Khan, Principal, DNGC, Itanagar appealed students to love Mathematics. He expressed his concern on shortage of Mathematics teachers in the state. He further informed the gathering that even the seats in Mathematics and Physics during the college admission always go unfilled due to lack of interest amongst the students to study the said subject. He lauded the genius of Srinivasa Ramanujan and called him a great mathematical genius.

The coordinator of the programme, Dr. K. K. Rai, HoD, Mathematics, DNGC, Itanagar deliberated on how National Mathematics Day Celebration came to its existence.

Later, while speaking as a resource person in the Technical Session, Dr. Rai spoke on the topic ‘Indian contribution in the world of mathematics’.

Speaking as a Special Guest, Er. Sonkoli Sonam, Executive Engineer, Itanagar Smart City Dev. Corp. Ltd., Itanagar, repeated the old adage that Mathematics is mother of all subjects. Like theories of Physics cannot be proved without Mathematical equations, likewise, Engineer and all other subjects rely on Mathematics. He requested students not to have a Mathematics-phobia.

Later in the Technical Session, he spoke on the topic ‘Mathematics in everyday life’. Speaking as a Guest of Honour on the occasion, Dr. Pakngu Lombi, Dy. Director and Scientist-C, APSCS&T, informed that this day is being celebrated in the all parts of the nation and the state.

He informed the gathering how the department has collaborated with various educational institutions like NERIST, RGU, RGGP etc in the past.

Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner, ICR, while speaking as Chief Guest in his own charismatic avatar, jibed about misuse of mathematical calculations. He expressed to extend his all-possible help to the Department of Mathematics, DNGC, Itanagar for its various endeavours to make Mathematics popular subject in the society. He appealed brilliant minds to be in the teaching field to make society better. Dr. Gyati Tachang Tado, Co-coordinator of the programme extend his vote of thanks to all the gathering.

Earlier, the organizer conducted various competition amongst the school and college students like essay writing, painting, story-telling etc and prizes were given away by the guests during the inaugural session. List of the Winners are: Essay Writing – Utkarsh Karn (1st), Cl-X, VKV, Itanagar; Roshni K. Neri (2nd), Cl-X, Lekhi Public School and Mumpi Tai (3rd), Cl-X, VKV, Nirjuli. Drawing: Michi Tasser (1st), BFA, 3rd Year, RGU; Mayir Ronya (2nd), Cl-X, VKV, Itanagar and Crystal Amin Welly, Cl-IX, VKV, Nirjuli. Slogan Writing: Tadar Yari (1st), Cl-XI, VKV, Nirjuli; Palak Rani (2nd), Cl-XI, VKV, Nirjuli and Kimak Nyokir, BA 1st, DBC, Jollang. Story Telling: Manish Baruah (1st), Cl-IX, VKV; Donyir Mamta Riba (2nd), Cl-IX, VKV, Nirjuli and Vishal Kr. Bhatt, Cl-IX, VKV, Itanagar. Quiz: Chaiphut Pansa & Aman Chauhan (1st), Cl-XII & Cl-XI, VKV, Nirjuli; Sudhanshu Rai & Vishal Acharya (2nd), Cl-XII & Cl-XII, VKV, Vivek Vihar and Yomi Marde & Khushi Rai (3rd), Cl-XI & Cl-XII from GHSS, Polo Colony, Naharlagun.