Arunachal: Export oriented Seminar-cum-Exhibition held at Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Tea Board India in collaboration of Department of Trade and Commerce, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India had organized an Export oriented Seminar-cum-Exhibition on December 16, 2022 at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, Itanagar.

The Seminar was inaugurated by Hage Tari, IOFS, Secretary, Trade & Commerce, Industries, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and attended by Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Director, Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru, Ms. Arunita Phukan Yadav, IRS, Executive Director, Tea Board of India, Sonyung Modi, Director, Trade & Commerce, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, K. C. Baishya, Deputy Director of Tea Development, Tea Board of India, Resource Persons from the Indian Institute of Packaging, Kolkata, Customs (Preventive) Office, North East Region, Shillong, Plant Quarantine Station, Guwahati, Officers from various stakeholder departments of Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, and particpants comprising of farmers, Self Help Groups, Prospective Exporters, Farmers Producers Company.

The event was organized in line to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call at recent NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting for each State to focus on promoting its 3Ts- Trade, Tourism, Technology – and a call for the States to focus on reducing imports, increasing exports and identifying opportunities for the same in every State.

The main objective of the program is to orient the participants with the essentials of exportation process supplemented by sound understanding of techniques related to match making between Arunachal Pradesh’s products potential and foreign country demand, effective handling of the export barriers and as well as opportunities, procedures related to export documentations with dissemination of the trends and technologies of Packaging alongwith Showcasing of Exportable Products & Produces of the State.

Secretary, Trade & Commerce, Industries, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh Hage Tari in his address extended his gratitude to the Govt. of India for assigning the Tea Board India as the lead agency for organizing the event at Itanagar. In his address, The scenario today in terms of trade has gone beyond commercial relationship to maintaining a strategic partnership. As the Govt. of India’s strategy is to increase exports through geography specific and product specific, he impressed upon all that the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh is taking all measures for promotion of exports.

The Special Guest, eminent Professor, Dr. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Director of Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru, spoke on the occasion and highlighted the economic scenario of export market potential in the country in general and North Eastern States in particular. He exhorted that an export cell be set-up in the State which will cater to the specific subject of exports.

The Executive Director, Tea Board of India, Ms. Arunita Phukan Yadav, IRS, while welcoming all the dignitaries and participants exhorted that the Govt. of India is driven with the initiative to have a sustainable promotion of export and create enabling environment conducive for export in the country and therefore endeavors for creating awareness is being taken up so as to ensure active cooperation and work in close coordination with the State Govts and Govt. of India to create a roadmap to facilitate export of products from the State.

In his key-note address, Sonyung Modi, Director, Trade & Commerce, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh stressed on the importance of creation of awareness on Export promotion which is basically the essence which holds out the promise for rapid and self-reliant growth in a country like ours.

The technical session of the seminar includes topic on Exports Opportunities on Arunachal Pradesh, Role of Packaging in export highlighting Food Product, Customs Guidelines, Scope of Border Trade in Arunachal Pradesh, Exports of Tea and Role of Tea Board India & FSSAI and also the Procedure to get Phyto-Sanitary Certificate in relation to Plant Quarantine and Export.

Exhibition stalls set up by various Commodity Boards of Govt. of India viz. Tea Board, Rubber Board and Spices Board and local progressive farmers & artisans showcasing the agri-horti products & produces, textile & handicrafts products were also the main attraction of the event.