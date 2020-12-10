Itanagar: Man commits suicide inside Banderdewa police lock up

ITANAGAR: A custodial death was reported with one Lipak Nyorak, aged between 30 to 35 years, arrested in a theft case around 9.25 am on Thursday from Banderdewa area and kept in police lock there committed suicide by hanging inside the lockup.

Capital Complex superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram, who had conducted spot inspection, told this correspondent over telephone, that he was a case of drug addiction.

A case (No 6/2020 under section 174 CrPC) was registered with the police station, inquest conducted and a judicial inquiry by judicial magistrate court, Yupia ordered.

The mortal remains after conducting post mortem on Friday would be handed over to the relatives for conducting the last rites, he added.