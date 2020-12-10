Arunachal: FIR withdrawn after apology by SDO

Paglam: Local resident Odeswar Morang, who had filed a FIR against Paglam SDO Philip Tayeng for reportedly tearing off his complaint letter, damaging his mobile and throwing him out along with his friend from his office on December 5 last, has withdrawn written complaint.

Morang, when contacted over telephone said that the SDO under Dambuk Assembly constituency of Lower Diabang Valley district tendered apology in presence of large number of villagers and gaon burahs that promoted him to accept his apology.

Morang had gone to his office to lodge complaint that the nomination papers filed by one Barnali Doley Pai as Paglam Loklung block ZPM on a BJP ticket with false temporary residential certificate (TRC) and birth certificate issued by the SDO.