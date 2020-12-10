BJP candidates elected unopposed due to good works done by Central and State Govt- Pema Khandu

NAHARLAGUN: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that BJP’s nominee getting elected unopposed in the Panchayat and Municipal election is testimony of the good work done by central and state governments. Talking to the media here on Thursday after addressing a BJP election rally, he said in a democracy anyone can fight the election.

“No one was forced to withdraw nominations. People trusted our work and therefore many BJP nominees won the election unopposed,” said CM Khandu.

Further CM said during his interaction with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat no religious issue was discussed and talks centre on the well being of Arunachal Pradesh.

On the issue of China setting up new villages near Bumla pass, the CM said there is no incursion. “Chinese activities are concentrated on their side of the border. So, we cannot comment on it. However, the government of India is also making efforts to improve infrastructure on Indian side of the border,” he said.