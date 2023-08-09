Skill is the mantra for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to be employable: Sundaresan

ITANAGAR- The educated unemployed youth of Arunachal Pradesh need to be skilled and be employable, said Secretary Skill Development and Entrepreneurship S.D Sundaresan, while addressing a batch of outgoing trainees at the Orientation-cum-Interaction programme of the National Apprenticeship Promotional Scheme (NAPS) organized at conference hall of Udyog Sadan here today.

While urging the youth to come out of their ‘comfort zones’ to be able to acquire skill, be bolder and to improve their thinking capacity, Secretary Sundaresan said thinking capacity improves one’s will power which in turn infuses one to perform more hard work which ultimately leads to generation of skill.

Pointing out the National Apprenticeship Promotional Scheme (NAPS) or On The Job Training (OJT) was a Govt. sponsored and backed up programme for welfare of the educated unemployed youth, the Secretary said trainees should make the best of the opportunity and strive to get placements at the companies at which they receive training and gain skill. ‘I am sure our boys will receive the best of skill trainings and set the pace for others to follow suit to be successful entrepreneurs within and outside the state’, he remarked.

While informing several pro-active initiatives were being undertaken at the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship under the able and dynamic leadership of the incumbent Secretary, Director Tom Ratan urged the trainees to take the training seriously and be ‘role model’ for other unemployed youth of the state. The Director also advised the trainees to communicate and keep in touch with each other during their training period and to come out successful as ‘skilled youth’ after their training programmes.

Highlighting the NAPS training programme in detail, Assistant Manager of Eduvantage Delhi, who is also the Training Programme Aggregator (TPA) of the programme Shantanu Choudhary informed 43 male trainees who had passed out from various Industrial Training Institutes of Arunachal Pradesh will proceed for the National Apprenticeship Promotional Scheme (NAPS) to TRANSSION PVT. LTD in Uttar Pradesh, AUTOLIVE INDIA PVT.LTD. in Jhajjar, Haryana and PPAP PVT.LTD. at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The trainees would receive skill trainings in Telecommunication (Mobile Repairing) and Automotive Sector (Motor Parts Manufacturing).

During their two-year training period, trainees will receive Rs 15,500/- stipends per month and their cost of stay, fooding, lodging and travelling will be borne by Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh. After completion of their trainings, successful trainees will get placements in their respective companies to work as employees.

An ‘interactive open house discussion session’ was also facilitated between the outgoing trainees and few of the successful trainees who had recently completed their trainings in mobile manufacturing from ‘Dixon Technology’ at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The programme was moderated by Assistant Director Skill Development and Entrepreneurship-cum-Nodal Officer for NAPS Gyati Kacho while Joint Director SD&E Nenkar Lailang offered the vote of thanks.