Itanagar

Arunachal: ITBP IG calls on the Governor

Governor appreciates the efforts and role of the ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh

Last Updated: September 12, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: ITBP IG calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-   Dr. Akun Sabharwal, Inspector General, North East Frontier Headquarters, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Itanagar called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 12th September 2024.

They discussed various topics, including the development of Vibrant Border Villages, enhancing security, and improving communication infrastructure in border areas.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The Governor appreciated the efforts and role of the ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting their professionalism, commitment to their duties and responsibilities and their support in providing assistance to the local population.

Emphasizing the importance of national interest and mutual benefit, the Governor urged IG, ITBP to advise his personnel to actively motivate local youth to join the armed forces, as well as scout for sporting talent in the districts.

Dr. Sabharwal, who assumed charge of the NE Frontier Headquarters on 9th September 2024, assured the Governor that he would address the points raised during their discussion.

 

Tags
Last Updated: September 12, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor participates in POCSO workshop

Arunachal: Governor participates in POCSO workshop

Arunachal: YMCR conducts its annual environment summit YAREC

Arunachal: YMCR conducts its annual environment summit YAREC

Arunachal CM expressed concern over poor quality of education in govt schools, called for a drastic change

Arunachal CM expressed concern over poor quality of education in govt schools, called for a drastic change

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates 19 lakh litre per day capacity water supply system for TRIHMS

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates 19 lakh litre per day capacity water supply system for TRIHMS

Arunachal: NGOs clean drive removes 840-kg waste from Yagamso River

Arunachal: NGOs clean drive removes 840-kg waste from Yagamso River

Arunachal Governor pays tributes to Kargil War martyrs

Arunachal Governor pays tributes to Kargil War martyrs

Arunachal: GOC 2 Mountain Division calls on the Governor

Arunachal: GOC 2 Mountain Division calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Pema Khandu requests Civil Aviation Ministry to increase flight connectivity to and from the Donyi Polo Airport

Arunachal: Pema Khandu requests Civil Aviation Ministry to increase flight connectivity to and from the Donyi Polo Airport

Arunachal: Minister Education Commits to a Future-Ready Education System in the state

Arunachal: Minister Education Commits to a Future-Ready Education System in the state

Arunachal: NCC cadets of 1 AP Bn launch ‘One Cadet-One Tree’

Arunachal: NCC cadets of 1 AP Bn launch ‘One Cadet-One Tree’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button