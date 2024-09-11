Crime

Arunachal: Four More Suspects Arrested in Ziro Sex Racket Case

All 4 arrested individuals are customers of rescued minor victims.

Last Updated: September 11, 2024
ZIRO-  The Special Investigating Team (SIT), which is probing the Ziro Sex Racket Casee has arrested four more alleged accused in connection with the case, informed a senior police officer.

The special investigation team under the supervision of Keni Bagra, SP Ziro arrested 4 more alleged accused for their alleged involvement in recent Sex racket busted in ziro on 30/08/24.

The arrests was made after rigorous manhunt exercise that is being conducted in order to find all the alleged accused who had forceful sexual intercourse with the rescued minor victims, said a police officer.

The team arrested one Rajiv Nath (36 ), Riazul Islam (28) from Hapoli market area on 5th Sep, and Biplov Das (35), Anil Narjari (36 ) from old ziro area on Sept 09.

Till date the Special investigation team arrested 12 individuals for their active involvement in the sex racket that was run by one alleged accused Mrs June Hazarika and her husband Ikramul Islam at SSB gate area,Ziro.

The police officer emphasised that the investigation remains active, with efforts continuing to identify and apprehend all individuals connected to the trafficking network.

