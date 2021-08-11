Arunachal: DCM assured IMC Mayor to enhance the Grant in Aid for the corporation

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Dy CM Chowna Mein today assured IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, for enhancing the Grant in Aid for the Itanagar Municipal corporation (IMC). The mayor with his team today called on Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister for Finance& Planning Chowna Mein and apprised him of various issues related to the development of the corporation.

During the meeting the IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, also requested the Dy CM Chowna Mein, to enhance the Grant in Aid for the corporation. , to which DCM has assured to look into the matter within two months.

During the fruitful meeting, Mayor also briefed the DCM on various initiatives taken by the corporation for the improvement and development of the IMC jurisdiction. Informing that the Solid Waste Management as one of the major challenges Phassang briefed the DCM that site for the Scientific Solid Waste Management Plant has been finalized at Karsingsa with Compliance to the NGT Act and team of experts from Delhi will soon visit the site for other required supports.

‘The said plant will not only solve the solid waste problems but also generate employment for the youths, informed Phassang, while adding that another SWM plant for Itanagar will be set up in Chimpu under 14th Finance Commission Grants . IMC team also discussed various issues related to the requirement of vehicles for the collection of garbage, manpower and timely release of salaries of the MTS workers under IMC.

Tame Phassang also extended gratitude to the DCM and state government for releasing Gant-in –aid of Rs 2.50 crore for the various development project of the IMC.

Among others, Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, Corporators of various wards also accompanied the Mayor IMC.