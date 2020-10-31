Itanagar- APCC remember Sardar Patel and Indira Gandhi, observed ‘Kisan Adhikar diwas’

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh congress committee (APCC) today remembered former Deputy Prime Minister of India and Iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan. The day was also celebrated as ‘Kisan Adhikar diwas’ wherein party leaders and functionaries take part.

A function was held here at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan where the INC party leaders paid floral tribute to both departed leaders and their works for the wellbeing of the nation and development including unity, integrity of nation were discussed by the leaders. The sacrifice and dedication for the unity and integrity of nation and for the development was shared by the leaders of the party.

Former Minister and APCC Vice President Bosiram Siram said that the day we remember both leaders and also due to three farmers bills passed by the parliament led by the present government at centre is opposed by the farmers community and we feel that the demands of the farmers community was not properly considered and understand, it would be injustice toward the farmers that’s why they are protesting in the street and we do support their genuine demand which the centre should also understand which are in the greater interest of the farming community who are the backbone of the country. Sardar Patel during his tenures has always fight for the right of the farmers community and we do also support the farmer who contribute for our food.

Late Indira Gandhi is remembered for her works done for the development of the nation. She did lots of works which the people of country always remembers being the prime minister of the country. Siram said.

Sardar Patel was one of the tallest and influential leader of the country who has regroup more than 500 princely states into the Indian union. Siram said. Later Siram read out the life history of Sardar Patel and Late Indira Gandhi

Chief Spokesperson Toko Mina, General Secretary Chera Taya, Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj sanghatan Coordinator Joram Joya among other also address the gathering.