ADVERTISMENT
VIRAL

Arunachal: 5th Seva Aapke Dwar camp held at Shyo village

The camp aimed to bring government flagship schemes directly to the beneficiaries' doorstep.

Last Updated: March 7, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: 5th Seva Aapke Dwar camp held at Shyo village

TAWANG-   The District Administration of Tawang today organized the 5th Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp at Shyo village, under Tawang circle, for the financial year 2023-24 initiatives. The camp aimed to bring government flagship schemes directly to the beneficiaries’ doorstep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shyo village was chosen for the final camp of the financial year due to its population and households. During the inaugural address, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang highlighted the successful coverage of interior villages like Mago and Zemeithang in previous Seva Aapke Dwar camps.

Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi will inaugurate strategic Sela Tunnel on March 9

Darang encouraged villagers to maximize the benefits and commended the cooperation of PRI members and villagers.

Related Articles

EAC cum DPO Sange Wangmu Mosobi, in her welcome address, expressed gratitude for the villagers’ cooperation in organizing the camp. She urged all villagers to register for government welfare scheme benefits.

Arunachal: Nani Opo appointed as BJP ST Morcha national vice-president

A total of 21 government departments participated in the camp, benefiting 632 villagers.

The event underscores the commitment of the district administration to ensure the accessibility of essential government schemes to every eligible beneficiary fostering community engagement and development.

Tags
Last Updated: March 7, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Viral Video of Speeding biker crashes as stunt goes wrong

Viral Video of Speeding biker crashes as stunt goes wrong

Battlegrounds Mobile India: BGMI banned in India ?

Battlegrounds Mobile India: BGMI banned in India ?

Space Tourism and India’s Gaganyaan Mission

Space Tourism and India’s Gaganyaan Mission

Man flying in the air with the help of a machine- Watch Video

Man flying in the air with the help of machine- Watch Video

Bulli Bai App: Know all about this trending topic

Bulli Bai App: Know all about this trending topic

VIRAL NEWS: Bihar man Took 11 Covaxin shots, probe initiated

VIRAL NEWS: Bihar man Took 11 Covaxin shots, probe initiated

Viral News: Alexa challenges 10-year-old to touch a live plug with a coin

Viral News: Alexa challenges 10-year-old to touch a live plug with a coin

Viral Video: Man with disability in limbs driving modified autorickshaw

Viral Video: Man with disability in limbs driving modified autorickshaw

VIRAL VIDEO- Dead Man alive on funeral pyre in Delhi

VIRAL VIDEO- Dead Man alive on funeral pyre in Delhi

Christmas: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Santa' sand sculpture with 5,400 roses

Christmas: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Santa’ sand sculpture with 5,400 roses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button