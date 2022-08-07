Google Launches its Street View feature in India, Watch Live Demo

Story Highlights Google claims that by the end of 2022, this service will start in more than 50 cities of India.

Google has launched its Street View feature in India. With its launch, many questions are arising in the minds of the people. For example- how can we use it? How is Google taking so many pictures? Can Google Street View see indoors as well? etcetera etcetera.

in today's video, you will not only get the answer to every question, but we will also take you through Google Street View to visit Mumbai's Gateway of India and Dubai's Burj Khalifa, and will also explained the technology through which google taking photographs and providing to us.

Friends, to go on a long journey, you must have often used Google Maps to identify the way. A new feature has been added to the same Google Map, which is named Google Street View. This feature shows us every street corner as it is.

There is currently no charge for using Google Street View. It is also very easy to use. You can virtually visit anywhere in the world through your mobile or through your computer from the comfort at your home sofa.

it is also very important to know that through which technique Google is collecting all this data.

For Street View, Google collects photos by foot, bicycle, scooter, boat, car. Google uses special cameras that can take pictures of multiple directions at the same time. These photos are later joined together to show a 360 degree view.

In India, Google is collaborating with local companies Tech Mahindra and Genesis International for this feature.

At present, the Street View feature has started in Bangalore on a pilot basis. After this it will be started in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

In the third phase, people in big cities like Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar and Amritsar will also be able to take advantage of this.

Google claims that by the end of 2022, this service will start in more than 50 cities of India.