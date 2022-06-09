Arunachal: Governor meets Longding District Gaon Burahs

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) met the representatives of Goan Burahs of Longding District at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 9th June 2022. State Home Minister Bamang Felix was present in the meeting.

The Governor emphasized that peace is the prerequisite of development. Therefore, it is the duty of every individual to contribute in promoting a sense of security amongst the people. He called upon the people to cooperate with security forces in maintaining peace and amity in the State.

The Governor, while expressing his concern about law and order cases in Tirap, Longding and Changlang Districts, stressed that a concerted public effort is required to overcome the challenges in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas aur Sabka Prayas’. He advised for strengthening the intelligence inputs and more welfare measures for the militancy affected areas and populations.

The Governor gave three points to the Gaon Burahs, i.e. first, they are now a constitutionally recognized ‘Wancho’ tribe and they must not get trapped in other tribes’ web; two, they should protect their youth from joining the underground organizations and three, they must win over their youth from the underground organizations back to the main social stream.

The Governor said that as the grassroots representatives of the Government, the Gaon Burahs and Gaon Burihs must be aware of the flagship programmes of the State and Central Governments. They must ensure that villagers avail maximum benefits out of the relevant projects and schemes.

The Governor stressed on education and healthcare at the village level. He advised the Gaon Burahs to ensure that every child in the village goes to school and at the same time, they must see that they are vaccinated and avail all healthcare facilities, including the womenfolk.

The Governor and the State Home Minister interacted in detail with the Gaon Burah representatives of the Longding District. They assured the GBs to take necessary and appropriate steps to mitigate their issues.